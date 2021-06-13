Artist of the year he is in the semi-finals and is getting closer to the final. Recently, the host of the program Gisela Valcárcel She uploaded a video to her social networks where she is seen next to Edson Davila, where the co-host and dancer asks him to be the guest jury of the dance reality show.

The popular ‘Giselo’ wants to be the VIP jury of the program, who is in charge of awarding an additional point or point less to the competitors of the contest. Likewise, Edson wants to be the special guest as did his colleague from America today Janet Barboza and various artists such as Carlos Carlín, Belén Estévez, Mariella Zanetti, among others.

In one of their last stories of the ‘Señorita’ the two are seen joking about it: “I really want to be sworn, if Mrs. Janet … I’m asking you in a good way”, He told Valcárcel seriously.

In response, the famous driver said: “Is it to annoy Janet, your partner?”. “I can bring you my CV and my resume so that you can see that I can be sitting there and that I have all the conditions,” said the young dancer.

Before this, Gisela replied smiling: “Please, I need you to pass it to me. I do not doubt your conditions, I have never doubted you ”.

Edson Dávila, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.