Olivier Giroud was yesterday one of the great protagonists of the French team in the victory against Bulgaria. The Chelsea striker scored a second-half double after replacing Karim Benzema, who was injured off the pitch. At a press conference, The French international was very critical, complaining that he was barely given any balls yesterday, in addition to having been blamed for having taken Mbappé away from the area with his entry into the field.

“They say that I am discreet, but it is because sometimes I ask for the balls and they do not reach me. Afterwards, I try to make as many calls as possible to my colleagues, and try to provide solutions in the area. With two good assists from Ben Yedder and Pavard, I was able to finish the game well, but we could have scored more goals if we had been more efficient. I am very happy to have helped the team, I am not bitter, “added Giroud at a press conference. In France they admit that it is a direct criticism of Mbappé.

The words of the second all-time top scorer of the French team reached Deschamps, who did not hesitate to answer him: “If the balls always reached those who asked for the ball… It’s always the same. What Giroud says may be true. In some situations, it is the pass that does not arrive. We must not stigmatize Kylian or anyone. Olivier does not have the same profile as Mbappé. It has a more axial pivoting position, and in the first part with Benzema the 3 could change position and exchange zones. It is up to the players to choose “