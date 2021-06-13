ofMartina Lippl shut down

A tragic swimming accident occurred in the Baltic Sea: a ten-year-old girl drowned off Travemünde on Saturday afternoon. In NRW a man drowns in a lake.

Travemünde – At around 5 p.m. an emergency call was received by the fire brigade in Lübeck. A large contingent of emergency services then moved out. As the police announced on Sunday morning, the child suddenly drowned while swimming in the Baltic Sea on Saturday afternoon.

Girl (10) drowns while bathing in the Baltic Sea

“We were looking for the child with a large contingent,” said a fire department spokesman. Divers of the fire brigade, emergency services of the German Society for Rescue of Shipwrecked People (DGzRS) and the German Life Rescue Society (DLRG) were looking for the ten-year-old. The rescue helicopter “Christoph 12” was also in action. Bathers also took part in the search after media reports.

“Today we had about five to six wind forces”, explained Andreas Wulf, service manager of the Lübeck fire brigade Hamburger Morgenpost. “The water was churned, there was a strong current – that made the search even more difficult.”

At around 6 p.m., firefighters found the girl’s lifeless body in the water, reports the dpa news agency. The rescue workers were still trying to revive the child. The ten-year-old family is currently being looked after by pastoral care, it said.

Man drowns on excursion with inflatable bathing island

A young man drowned on an excursion with an inflatable bathing island in the Rotter See in Troisdorf near Cologne (North Rhine-Westphalia). The 26-year-old was on Saturday with two other men on the lake with an inflatable bathing island. The island capsized on the lake. The cause is still unclear at first. The three men fell headlong into the water, the police said. A woman watched the disaster from the beach. She dials the emergency number around 4:08 p.m. and alerted the emergency services.

“The 26-year-old went under as a non-swimmer, reappeared briefly and then went under completely,” said the police.

The other two men “could swim well to moderately well”. The two secured each other and, according to the information, just got ashore. They were unharmed, say the police.

Despite the search measures initiated immediately, the 26-year-old non-swimmer could only be rescued dead by the emergency services. The companions were looked after by emergency chaplains. The criminal police took over the investigation into the cause of death on site.

After a fatal swimming accident – the police make an urgent appeal to bathers

The beach area at Lake Rotterdam had to be cleared and largely blocked during the rescue and investigation measures. The police also expressly points out in the press release that photos and videos that may have been made by onlookers of the injured party during the rescue work must be deleted. According to the police, storage and / or dissemination may constitute a criminal offense. (ml / dpa)