Giorgia Soleri, the girlfriend of Damiano David of the Maneskin, has come out. The girl confirms that she is bisexual. Her words

Giorgia Soleri, after the inevitable success of Damiano David of the Maneskin, came out into the open. It was now impossible for the young underwear model to hide so she decided to let everyone know that yes, she is actually there girlfriend of the star of the music scene of the moment.

The girl, however, since she is in the spotlight, is forced to answer some questions, but without problems the model told herself to weekly F, explaining don’t be homosexual:

I homosexual? No, I never said that! This question comes to me all the time, I guess someone has spread this rumor. Anyway no, I’m bisexual !.

A few days after Victoria De Angelis came out, Damiano’s girlfriend also decided to speak clearly about her sexual orientation. And he also explained why it is coming out with Damiano only now:

Coming out into the open was a deliberate and conscious choice. I take all the burdens and honors of this announcement. I am very proud to be with Damiano, he is a person that I respect very much. We wanted to wait for the story to become solid. Now it is.

Of the same opinion also the young Maneskin frontman who explained that he was tired of the paparazzi in the house:

I had the paparazzi downstairs morning and night. So, after four years of relationship, I mentioned his name. I still have the paparazzi under my house morning and night, but at least I don’t have to hide anything anymore.

In short, things between the two seem to be going well. The relationship with Damiano fits perfectly with the standards of the girl who, when asked by the journalist about her feminist position, explains:

“CWhat is non-feminist? Isn’t having a famous boyfriend a feminist? Or would it have been more feminist to hide a relationship forever (which I mean, it’s a wonderful thing, it’s not like I’m stealing people’s homes) because then people have to say that visibility has obviously increased?“