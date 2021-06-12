In recent days, Gino Pesaressi has been involved in a controversy with Mario Hart after a series of comments related to the results of the 2021 elections.

This time, the host of En boca de todos put the problems aside and shared exciting and satisfying news with his followers.

Through his social networks, the model also revealed that he accompanied his mother to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Today my mother got the second dose. To continue taking care of yourself “ she wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Post by Gino Pesaressi Photo: Instagram

Gino Pesaressi faces off with Mario Hart

Recently, Gino Pesaressi and Mario Hart starred in a heated discussion on social networks, after the host of En Boda de Todos told the pilot that he should inquire about the vote counting process before commenting.

“Mario, with all my love, go find out how the ONPE count really works. Saying ‘fraud’ or ‘theft’ so calmly right now is what people need the least. Let’s not ask for democracy only when we want to win. A little more courage to assume what comes and more consequence in our actions ”, was the comment of Gino Pesaressi.

Right away, Mario hart decided to respond to the Peruvian model with a strong message. “I fight for what seems fair to me. The amount of tamper evidence on the results is scandalous. I do not know how much knowledge you can have of the ONPE either, in any case, I do not settle down so quickly. Hopefully, whatever the result, it will be the best for Peru ”, said the pilot.

Gino Pesaressi, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.