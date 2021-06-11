As reported on the afternoon of this Friday the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC), the fingerprint test has confirmed that the girl who appeared Thursday at the bottom of the sea is Olivia Gimeno.

This has been determined by the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Santa Cruz de Tenerife after examining the corpse this morning: “The judicial authority already confirms, without a doubt, that the body belongs to Olivia “, they informed the Ser string from the TSJC.

In a gym bag

His body was located on the south coast of the island of Tenerife, after being kidnapped by her father, Tomás Gimeno, on April 27. Once found, the titular magistrate of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Güímar he practiced lifting the girl’s corpse.

As detailed by the TSJC, the body was found on Thursday at noon by the robot of the oceanographic vessel Ángeles Alvariño. It was about 1,000 meters deep and three miles from the Tenerife coast. Mortal remains They were inside a sports bag tied to an anchor, and next to it was another empty one.

Change of course

It is planned that The boat continues to track at least until next Monday to try to locate his sister Anna, one year old, and the parent of both. Although they were trying to find a trace in the area where the father’s mobile made its last connection, according to The sixth the ship has changed its course and moved away from the coast to continue with your research work, after this morning I was operating just half a mile away.

The journalist Manuel Marlasca explained that there was a team that acted in silence in the search for Olivia: the Operational Technical Support Group of the Civil Guard. With their work, they measured and positioned with an error of less than one meter the father’s phone number in the last hours he was active. It was key to delimit the search area for Ángeles Alvariño and ultimately allowed the discovery of the oxygen bottle and the sheet, as well as Olivia’s body.

Big pain

Joaquín Amills, spokesperson for Anna and Olivia’s family, reported in The sixth who has been in contact with the mother in the last few hours and he is only capable of repeating that “he does not understand anything.” Amills described Tomás Gimeno as a person “Narcissistic, immature, envious and manipulative whose objective is to win at all costs and who thinks that everything belongs to him. We fell into the mistake of believing that the action was to have control of the girls, when what I wanted was to do a eternal pain to Beatriz “.