Mix of anti-Covid vaccines, Gimbe’s perplexity: “Lack of large studies”

On the mix of anti-Covid vaccines, decided by the CTS and addressed to the under 60 who received the first dose of AstraZeneca, also comes the opinion of the Gimbe Foundation, which, through the words of its president, Nino Cartabellotta, expresses all its perplexity about this choice.

Speaking at Radio Cusano Campus, in fact, Cartabellotta expressed “perplexity about the mix of vaccines” since “to date there are only 4 small studies done on a thousand people in total, we do not have any controlled and randomized study”.

“The approved vaccine leaflets have not been changed so far. We do not have any controlled and randomized studies – explained the president of the Gimbe Foundation – so to date the only scientific evidence we have, in addition to both immunological and biological rationale, are 4 small studies that have enrolled a thousand patients in total which demonstrate that the reaction after the vaccine mix is ​​good and there are no relevant adverse effects ”.

“As long as Aifa does not modify the leaflets, the mix of vaccines is in effect off-label (outside the conditions authorized by the established bodies) – underlined Cartabellotta – in my vision today we had 3 possibilities on the second dose for those who did the first with AstraZeneca: you do not take the second dose and you stay covered at 70%, or you take the second dose with the AstraZeneca vaccine, or you do the second dose with the mrna vaccine, with an informed consent on what the risks and benefits are ” .

“I wonder how the vigilance vaccine system will work out in this creative vaccination. Some regions have said they will not mix vaccines because they want greater safety. The scientific evidence today on this topic is still preliminary and maintains a certain margin of uncertainty ”.

Read also: AstraZeneca, J&J and the vaccine cocktail: the capital sin of government and CTS

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD