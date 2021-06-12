A third Ubisoft E3 reveal has leaked.

According to The Riff Repeater, the latest Gibson email blast fully revealed Rocksmith +, which apparently goes into PC closed beta today.

Rocksmith is Ubisoft’s guitar teaching game. In April 2020, developer Ubisoft San Franchisco announced DLC for the original Rocksmith had come to an end, with the team moving on to a new project. Perhaps Rocksmith + is it.

Eurogamer News Cast: E3 2021 predictions special!

According to Gibson’s email, Rocksmith + is “an interactive music learning subscription service” that “takes the guesswork out of music mastery”.

This new version of the game, the email reads, lets you “rock out with your favorite Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer models”.

There’s word of “Riff Repeater”, which lets you “control song speeds so you can practice at your own pace”. There’s an “expansive” library of songs, too.

This is the third leak Ubisoft has suffered today, following the reveal of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo Switch, and Far Cry 6 DLC.

Ubisoft’s E3 show kicks off at 8pm UK time tonight. There’s still a couple of hours left for all the rest to leak, I suppose.