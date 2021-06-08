V.or almost four decades ago, the Turin philosopher Gianni Vattimo achieved his international breakthrough. In 1983 the anthology “Il pensiero debole” (The weak thinking) was published by Feltrinelli in Milan, edited by Vattimo and his colleague from Trieste, Pier Aldo Rovatti. Umberto Eco, with whom Vattimo had been friends since studying together in Turin in the 1950s, had also contributed to the volume. But it was Vattimo with whose name the concept of “weak thinking” in international philosophy was to be associated.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

Vattimo, born in 1936, first studied literature and philosophy with Luigi Pareyson in his hometown. In the sixties he went to Heidelberg to study where he heard from the history philosopher Karl Löwith and from the hermeneuticist Hans-Georg Gadamer. Vattimo did his doctorate on Aristotle and dedicated his habilitation to Heidegger. In 1964 he was offered the chair of Pareysons in Turin, which he held until his retirement in 2008.

A being that is aware of its limitations

In the 1980s Vattimo became the most prominent exponent of the Italian variant of poststructuralism and postmodernism. Based on Nietzsche and Heidegger, Vattimo continued the philosophical demolition work on the concept of the subject as the anchor point of world knowledge and interpretation. In a television interview in 2011, on the occasion of his seventy-fifth birthday, Vattimo formulated his basic conviction: “I am not an absolute subject who sets itself, as was the case in German idealism, but a subject who designs itself in ever new attempts . ‘Weak thinking’ then means that I cannot appeal to the absolute truths, but have to acknowledge that I am only a being myself who is aware of its limitations. “

Vattimo understood the farewell to the absolute subject and “strong thinking” as a political act. People, he taught, developed a “strong thinking” when they belong to “the ruling stratum of society, among the winners of history”, and when someone “Grew up with physical disabilities or in great poverty”, his thinking is “based on his weak social position”. As examples he cites “slum dwellers in the third world, asylum seekers who are interned in reception camps, the unemployed or the mentally ill”. Vattimo was politically active for the Radical Party, the Democratic Left and the Communist Party, from 1999 to 2004 and from 2009 to 2014 also a member of the European Parliament for various Italian left alliances. He describes his ideology as “Christian communism”.

Wrongly accused of absurd things?

Since last week, Vattimo has been the subject of public prosecution investigations, and on Wednesday he or his legal representative will be available to answer questions from the examining magistrate. Vattimo’s 38-year-old assistant Simone C. is being investigated because of the charge that he had “gained a number of economic advantages through continued moral pressure”. In 2003 Vattimo, who had been openly gay for years, lost his life partner, the architectural historian Sergio Mamino. Since 2015, Vattimo has lived with the 47-year-old Brazilian Simone C., whom he apparently trusts completely. So much so that, according to the investigation files, Vattimo gave him at least 60,000 euros, made him the heir to watches, works of art, paintings and a notebook from Fidel Castro, and finally declared him to be the partial beneficiary of a life insurance policy worth 415,000 euros.

Flavia Longo, a specialist in geriatrics and angiology in Turin, who was a close friend of Vattimo for many years, filed a complaint. Until Simone C. entered the philosopher’s life. Vattimo broke off contact not only with her, but with numerous friends and acquaintances, obviously at Simone C.’s insistence, Longo told the Milan daily La Repubblica.

Longo assured her that she did not make the decision to report an easy one. The decisive factor was a phone call with Vattimo, in which the philosopher – in the mistaken assumption that he had already hung up – could be heard with the words: “Simone, did I say everything as you wanted?” Vattimo, the According to his own statements, he has a monthly pension as professor and MEP of around 10,000 euros, reacted indignantly to the investigation. He told the Turin newspaper La Stampa: “This boy was always very good to me. I pay him 1,300 euros a month in accordance with the contract, and now he’s being wrongly accused of doing absurd things. “

Vattimo suspects that his friends from the past are angry with him because in his legendary generosity he no longer gives them presents, but Simone C., his friend from the present. According to media reports, Vattimo told a psychiatric expert that he had no direct heirs and intended to distribute his legacy as he saw fit. The judges in Turin face a difficult task. You have to decide whether the philosopher of “weak thinking” redesigned himself one last time as a subject on the evening of his life and whether he consciously gives his inheritance to someone in an obviously “weak social position” – or whether a legacy sneak from Brazil the emotional one Exploits the instability and dwindling intellectual strength of an old person in Italy, as Vattimo’s Turin friends are convinced from the perspective of their “strong social position”.