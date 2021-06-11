The saga of the Middle Earth continues with a new animated prequel to The lord of the rings for the study New Line Cinema that produced the trilogy of Peter jackson. This time, there will be a new director for this production, Kenji kamiyama, the acclaimed anime director Ghost in the shell Direct to Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will focus on the mighty King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand. Although in the original work of JRR Tolkien his life is never detailed, this will be covered by Philippa Boyens, the renowned connoisseur of Tolkien and co-writer of the trilogy of Peter jackson that will be within the team.

Will the Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim be an anime?

New Line mentioned that the animation will be done by Warner Bros and seeks to bring back fans of the Middle Earth, so there will be artistic details as in the story based on the original trilogy.

Also they mentioned what: ‘Fans remember Helm’s Abyss Battle as one of the best in film and with the support of so many creative minds and the brilliant Kenji Kamiyama at the helm, we couldn’t be happier to deliver this fresh insight to their story.‘.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim is in development by Warner Bros and will have a global premiere. But, it’s not the only prequel on the way, too. Amazon is creating a live-action series which will focus on the Second era of the Middle Earth, a couple thousand years before the trilogy of Peter jackson.

If you like video games, anime and more of geek culture, we recommend you read:



