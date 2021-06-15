In these days, rumors about possible participants of the new edition of Big Brother Vip are chasing: among them, there could be the former swimmer Manuel Bortuzzo, forced to a wheelchair after being the victim of a shooting in Rome.

Alfonso Signorini and all the production of the Big Brother Vip they have been working intensively for several weeks to try to train the cast just for the sixth edition of the reality show: there are so many names which emerged in this period, from the sensational return of Pamela Prati, to actor Gabriel Garko and supermodel Ariadna Romero (both, however, categorically denied their participation).

Among the many who would be ready to embark on this adventure there is also Manuel Bortuzzo, the former promise of Italian swimming who in 2019 got involved in one shooting, by pure chance, when he was only 19 years old. The bullet caused one spinal cord injury which still forces him to stay on wheelchair.

According to some rumors, Manuel Bortuzzo could be one of the competitors of reality TV, to try to raise awareness at home on disability and show a glimpse of his daily life.

Manuel Bortuzzo: dreams of the GF Vip 6

Why did the name of Manuel Bortuzzo? L’former swimmer he has already had an experience on television, having participated as a commentator during the program “ItaliaSì”, conducted by Marco Liorni, and launched the docu-film on his story “Ultima gara”, in which Raoul Bova starred.

Manuel Bortuzzo, just to continue the path of awareness raising towards the disability, some time ago he said that among his goals there was the desire to embark on a new adventure that could be both a challenge for himself and a message for viewers:

“Enter the Big Brother it could be a way to make people understand what is really the disability. What does it mean to get up, get dressed, do the minimum things. In short, a way to break a wall that is still too high “.

Alfonso Signorini he could have been very impressed by these words and from here the choice to give this important chance could derive Manuel Bortuzzo: there is still no official status, but according to the latest rumors, his participation in the GF Vip 6 it could become reality!