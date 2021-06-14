In the last edition of Big Brother Vip one of the great protagonists was Pierpaolo Pretelli: the former velino of Striscia la Notizia tried to contend for the victory against Tommaso Zorzi without succeeding. His ex-girlfriend, model Ariadna Romero, would be in the running for GF Vip 6: is this really so?

Pierpaolo Pretelli, the former velino of Striscia La Notizia and now Giulia Salemi’s boyfriend, was one of the great protagonists of the last edition of Big Brother Vip, coming to contend for the final victory to Tommaso Zorzi, but without succeeding. During his journey inside the most spied house in Italy, Pierpaolo Pretelli he often talked about his love affair, now over, with the supermodel Ariadna Romero.

From their bond, in fact, the little one was born Leonardo, who, accompanied by his mother, had made his appearance on the catwalk outside the red door of the house GF Vip to surprise dad. Also Ariadna Romero, therefore, he had participated in this experience and, according to some rumors, it could be one of the possible ones competitors of the next edition of the reality show.

The supermodel has chosen to respond to this eventuality through her profile Instagram.

Ariadna Romero: no to GF Vip 6

Since so many of her followers were asking her this question, Ariadna Romero has exposed itself once and for all about its participation in the Big Brother Vip 6:

“People very many, but many times, speak to give breath to the mouth: I have not even introduced myself to casting. I am not at GF Vip this year ”.

Ariadna Romero therefore it will not replicate the experience it had last year Pierpaolo Pretelli. The reference to the presence ai casting of the reality show, however, could mean that the supermodel had been contacted to have at least the availability to an audition: an opportunity that, however, Ariadna chose not to exploit.

Not surprisingly, the supermodel she has always been very private and, even while Pretelli she was at GF Vip 5, she preferred not to expose herself too much even on social media: perhaps life inside the house, with cameras focused 24 hours a day, is not for her!