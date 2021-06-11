A man from North Rhine-Wesfalen thinks nothing of the license fee. He doesn’t pay them. For this reason he ends up in jail: coercive detention!

Borken / Hamburg – It’s a procedure that everyone knows. At least everyone who gets information on a radio or television. We are talking about the license fees that have to be paid for the public broadcasters. Month for month. It doesn’t matter whether you think that’s good or bad. Regardless of whether you like the program or not, the money has to be paid. Or not?

The latter is at least the view of Georg Thiel from Borken in North Rhine-Westphalia. He has not paid his license fee since 2013. And that has consequences for him. Thiel has been in custody for over 100 days*, as reported by 24hamburg.de. To be more precise: in coercive detention. This can take a maximum of six months. So far it has not made Georg Thiel rethink: He still owes 1827 euros to Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR). Incidentally, he must advance the detention costs.