It was seen coming until Oliver Bierhoff himself, Mannscgaft’s CEO, confirmed it on Thursday. Leon Goretzka, pillar of Bayern Munich and the German national team, she will miss the debut of the four-time world champion against the reigning French world champion. Midfielder will not recover in time from a fiber break that has been dragging since the end of the Bundesliga and, therefore, will follow the premiere of its own next Tuesday from the stands of the Allianz Arena.

Coach Joachim Löw already has a plan B. Everything points to Joshua Kimmich, Goretzka’s partner in the Munich double pivot, being converted into a side, a position he already held in the past and in which Löw again tested him in the last friendly against Latvia (7-1). The double pivot will be for the madridista Toni Kroos and the midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, who made it clear Thursday that he doesn’t care who his midfielder is. Even so, in Germany they are already crossing their fingers so that Goretzka is ready for the second game against Cristiano’s Portugal.