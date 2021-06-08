Kjust under half of Germans have received at least one dose of vaccination, and one in five has already been completely vaccinated against the coronavirus. The incidence figures are falling, at the same time restaurants and shops are reopening, and it’s not just optimists who book their long-awaited vacations. It’s true: Corona has not yet been defeated, the treacherous virus is still raging in many parts of the world. In this country, too, it has caused a lot of damage, ruined economic livelihoods and private plans, and took loved ones too early. And yet a zest for life and a longing for a new departure are breaking through that only a few generations have experienced – perhaps only comparable to the time of the economic miracle and reunification.

We all feel the anticipation for many “first times”: the first visit to a restaurant, the first concert, the first trip, the first visit to the stadium after the pandemic. Hopefully we will experience many of these moments in the coming weeks, and possibly witness an economic upswing. Not everything will be the same as it was before Corona, some things worse, but many things also better, let’s just think of the dynamics in the working world when it comes to home office. We at FAZ.NET will keep you up to date on these developments, but of course we will not lose sight of the current case numbers and progress in the fight against the virus.

Your Carsten Knop

editor

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung