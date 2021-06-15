People walk along the shopping street in the center of Bremen, northern Germany, June 11th. With Covid-19 numbers falling, the country begins to ease pandemic restrictions| Photo: EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Given the downward trend in Covid-19 infection rates, state governments in Germany are beginning to ease restrictions on the pandemic. This Tuesday (15), several regions announced the relaxation of the rules on the use of masks.

The state of Baden-Württemberg, in the southwest of the country, confirmed this Tuesday (15) that it will relax the mandatory use of masks in schools, from the end of next week, according to the local press. The waiver will apply only in districts where the average seven-day infection incidence is below 35 new cases per 100,000 population and there have been no school outbreaks in the previous two weeks. In other cases, masks will remain mandatory.

The Berlin Senate decided, also on Tuesday, that the masks will no longer need to be used on shopping streets, in squares and in the outdoor areas of zoos. However, people in the German capital continue to have to wear masks in open places where social distance is not possible. PFF2 type masks remain a mandatory item on public transport.

Some politicians are calling on the government to scrap the mask-wearing rules altogether. However, health policy expert Karl Lauterbach, a partner in Angela Merkel’s coalition government, said it was important for people to continue wearing masks indoors until more than 70% of the population had been vaccinated.

As of Tuesday morning, 48.7% of the German population had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 26.8% are fully immunized. The country’s disease control agency reported 652 new infections today – about 50% down from the same period last week – and 95 new deaths. On Tuesday, the average seven-day incidence across the country is 15 new infections per 100,000 population, informed German health authorities.