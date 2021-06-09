W.if he is poor in raw materials, it is better if he is rich in ideas. Everyone knows that there is no shortage of this in Germany, but it doesn’t hurt to remind them from time to time. Especially in the area of ​​mobility, which is so important for freedom and prosperity. The “Germany – Land of Ideas” initiative does this on a regular basis and this year again, together with the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, awards the German Mobility Prize. Deutsche Bahn, VDV and Siemens Mobility are partners in the competition.

Under the motto “Intelligent on the move: data makes you mobile”, 263 applications were received from established companies, startups, research institutions and associations, ten of which received awards this Wednesday. The winning projects revolve around lifelike simulations of the traffic situation with pedestrians and cyclists, digital indoor navigation in hospitals or digital marketplaces for automobile data.

The award winners include the Berlin-based Automotive Artificial Intelligence GmbH, which uses its software to test systems for automated driving under real conditions on the computer. CABDO from Dortmund makes on-demand services accessible via app solutions. CARUSO from Ismaning is building an open marketplace for automotive data across various vehicle manufacturers. Protostellar from Bbruch in Hesse takes care of the flow of information about freight trains. And when and where such a freight wagon is best used, that is what VTG Rail from Hamburg wants to know particularly well with its Traigo system.

The University Medical Center Greifswald is concerned with logistics of a different kind, which wants to improve the organization in the hospital with the help of digital patient navigation. Siemens Mobility and Deutsche Bahn are preparing a line of the Hamburg S-Bahn for automated operation, which the jury considers to be worthy of the award, although there are of course driverless trains elsewhere. The Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Sieg has not got that far yet, but trucks driven by a driver may also be easier to steer if the route selection is optimized, to which a software called SEVAS is supposed to contribute.

Everyone is concerned with sustainability, including the MIA map intelligence agency UG from Aachen, which wants to get mobility in general and city administrations in particular on their toes with its analysis platform. Finally, the price also takes off. Unisphere from Konstanz would like to use a software platform to replace all safety-relevant tasks of a drone or air taxi pilot with technology. Anyone who thinks this is an air number turns their attention to the three winners of the additional ideas competition, which is aimed at all citizens. Here the winners drive buses, are on the move in freight traffic or organize mobility with a digital calendar.

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said of the award ceremony: “Data is the key to modern mobility. When used intelligently and linked, they ensure that we will be even more efficient, more climate-friendly and at the same time more comfortable on the road in the future ”. Who didn’t want that?