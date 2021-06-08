The governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, asked this Monday that the social leader Milagro Sala be sentenced to seven years in effective prison for the crime of damages and threats, for a violent escrache against her carried out in 2009, when she attended an activity in the Council of Economic Sciences, to an activity. At that time, Morales was a national senator and an opponent in the province.

The request for the complaint of the now governor happened after the Federal Justice of Jujuy rejected a request from the Chamber to declare the case against him prescribed.

Morales also suggested that Sala, currently in house arrest, be transferred to the General Güemes federal prison in Salta.

The leader of the Tupac Amaru already has a firm sentence of two years in prison suspended for the crime of threats against policemen.

Sala was judged as the promoter of the escrache against Morales in 2009, in the activity in which the radical auditor of the AGN, Leandro Despouy, also participated.

The Federal Justice of Jujuy sentenced her in February 2017 to a sentence of three years in suspended prison for the crime of aggravated harm and exonerated her for the crime of threats.

Morales appealed that sentence before the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation, which ratified the sentence of three years of suspended execution prison for the crime of aggravated damage, but revoked the dismissal of the Chamber for the crime of threats.

Governor Gerardo Morales wants Milagro Sala behind bars. He is currently under house arrest.

The same court allowed the appeal of Cassation filed by the governor and revoked the dismissals by prescription issued in favor of the Chamber, by threats, and ordered the Oral Court of Jujuy to issue a new ruling. The Sala defense then appealed to the Supreme Court of Justice, which rejected the complaint as early as 2018.

Just last Friday the Jujuy Court rejected the request for prescription of the Chamber.

In this framework, Morales presented on Monday the request so that, now, Sala is sentenced to a penalty of effective compliance that combines the three years suspended for the crime of aggravated damage, plus the four for threats.