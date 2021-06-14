As he has made clear with his previous installments, to Elite He rarely likes to bet on the most obvious idea, and if he does he always puts a spin on it. However, the stories not only focus on the police investigation of which their characters are part, but also different romantic and passionate experiences are explored.

It is a fact that the series takes us in a different direction than what we might expect. For this reason, we had – in addition to casual love affairs mixed with jealousy and infidelity – a polyamorous relationship between Carla, Polo and Christian. This dynamic was replicated with Cayetana, Valerio and Polo. However, the chemistry between the students would be explored in a slightly more intense way this season, especially if one takes into account Patrick’s presentation in the Ander-Omar duo.

In that sense, the Elite cast spoke with Out of Series, where they revealed which couple – in their opinion – would light the Encinas in this fourth installment. “The trio of boys, definitely. There are many scenes of them quite explicit. We haven’t cut a hair this season. It is very excessive in that sense ”, commented Georgina Amorós, Cayetana in fiction.

The poster for the fourth season includes new faces and reveals the actors returning to the intriguing story. Photo: Netflix

Premise that Claudia Salas (Rebeca) and Martina Cariddi (Mencía) seconded without hesitation. “Omander and Patrick,” they both said at the same time. “I think there is a lot of ‘power’ there,” Salas added.

In addition, from what we can deduce from the teasers and previews that have been released, Elite 4 will allow issues related to the LGTBIQ + community to have greater visibility. “It does not focus only on heterosexual couples, but there are all kinds of relationships, bisexual, homosexual. Reality. (…) It is from a normality that seems necessary to me”, Explained Amorós.

When is Elite 4 released?

Elite Season 4 Comes to Netflix June 18. For now, the streaming giant has launched Guzmán, Caye, Rebe, the first of its four Short stories, which have a scheduled premiere from June 14 to 17, as a prelude to the long-awaited continuation of the series.