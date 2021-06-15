The Canadian journalist is the creator of Summer Game Fest, a competitor to the ESA fair.

Geoff Keighley, at Gamelab 2018. Source: Gamelab

There is no day without Geoff keighley seek to be the protagonist, although, this time, has managed to cause a stir in the networks with their words. After a Monday of E3 2021 that seemed somewhat lazy in terms of conferences, the Canadian journalist, responsible for the Summer Game Fest, took the opportunity to criticize the fair with a message on your account.

Posted after Capcom’s E3 2021 conference ended, Geoff Keighley’s message was simple: “I tried to tell you peopleThe presenter has been critical of the E3 format since last year, when he took advantage of the pandemic to disengage from ESA, and create your own ad format with a Summer Game Fest that didn’t convince viewers either, by diluting its events over too many months.

And this year we have a Summer Game Fest again. The appointment started with an opening event last Thursday, which was saved by a video shown at the end, although often a video: the first Elden Ring gameplay trailer with a release date. Even so, user response in the networks it has been clear. While some agree with Keighley in his criticism of E3 2021, many other users they think Summer Game Fest isn’t much better I have seen it these days, and they have made it known on the social network.

After its opening event, the Summer Game Fest calendar for the next few days includes that Xbox Games Showcase Extended on Thursday, with talks with developers from Xbox Game Studios, as well as the start of the Steam Next Fest. And, already in July, Geoff’s appointment “points out” the presentation of the next EA Play Live, which was formerly EA’s conference on the eve of E3. Will your festival level up this year? Or is the Geoff Keighley thing going to be lip service?

