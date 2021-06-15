Genoa – “The real virus now? There is no doubt: it is loneliness. And it is paradoxical in the society of hyper communication”. For the psychiatrist Giorgio Schiappacasse, an expert in “self-mutual help”, networking is essential in this period in which interpersonal relationships have undergone a strong shake. Moments in which self-help becomes even more of a resource: this morning, June 15, the printed guide was presented in the atrium of Palazzo Tursi “Turning problems into a resource – Practical guide to self-help”, a publication produced by the Agency for the Family of the municipality of Genoa.

Five thousand copies for operators of the socio-health, educational-training and citizen sectors interested in entering the orbit of self-help, that is, people who have lived the same life situation and who have decided to rely on the mutual exchange of help and support.

“We come from a difficult year where the problems have worsened and the self-help groups have worked hard and reorganized, because in lockdown they worked remotely online – he explains Simonetta Saveri, Head of the Agency for the Family – It is true that the unease has grown, but a strong message is needed to families living in situations of fragility: they are not alone. We can meet, share, compare “.

From addictions to social unease, from problems related to rebellious children or the fear of Covid, grieving, alcohol related problems: there are many types and themes of self-help intervention. It is estimated that in Genoa there are more than a hundred reference groups: “This is why it is essential to promote them with a guide – he added Lorenza Rosso, city councilor for family policies – Having printed it on paper means having it more usable for everything. Self-help is an opportunity that travels together to clinical aids. Disseminating this guide is everyone’s duty “.

A volume with ideas and reflections, but also indications and operational suggestions: “We wanted to network the 118 self-help associations, from separated fathers to those suffering from eating disorders, to understand their needs and solve problems, because problems can give rise to opportunities – he added Deputy Mayor Massimo Niccolò – The motto is “You alone will make it, but you will not make it alone” because the continuous exchange between those who live certain situations becomes aa unique opportunity for support“.