Genoa Certosa, attacked in the middle of the road: probable settling of scores

Genoa – A man of Albanian origin was attacked in the late afternoon in front of a bar in via Rasori in Genova Certosa. The two attackers escaped in a car while the victim took refuge first inside a bar and then inside an Aci office in via Jory. Maybe they would hit him with a work tool. Police cars and 118 personnel intervened on the spot. At the moment, the reasons for the attack are not known.