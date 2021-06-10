More information

My patience browsing the platforms gives up finding anything attractive to the eyes and the ear. I rewatch countless excellent Netflix documentaries about some of the great musicians of the 20th century. In the XXI I have not lost anything. The only band I have tracked this century is Wilco, whose members must be well over 40 by now. But the dead (Sinatra, Coltrane, Miles Davis, Johnny Cash) or the living (Dylan, Keith Richards) who star in those portraits will stay with me until the last day.

The last one I have discovered in that genre is one dedicated to Elvis Presley. The image that this man gave off in his later years was as regrettable as the horrendous and naughty movies he played, but something great happened certain times when he began to sing. He must not be very clever, he allowed his sinister manager made him a multimillionaire at the cost of giving up the essences of his art, but when he did what he wanted, something unrepeatable happened. To complete this vision, a friend makes me watch this man’s latest Las Vegas performance on YouTube. With obvious symptoms of being finished, sweaty and put up to the eyebrows. Does not matter. His interpretation of Unchained Melody causes the chill, it is the roar of a majestic lion.

Orson Welles was not allowed to finish his last dream. That’s what the haunting documentary is about They will love me when I’m dead, which Netflix also shows. It tells of the endless, tortuous and crazy filming of Across the wind. Welles denied claiming that he would have to die for them to love his work. His creativity and character were adored in life. And he made some extraordinary movies. Others, less. Working with him must have been a torment for many people. How heavy it must be the obligation to be great all the time, without interruption.

