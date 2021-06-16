Genetic research The estimate of the number of human genes was more accurate: there are 19,969 of them in the genome

Accurate information helps in the treatment of cancers, among other things. Only about 60-70 genes are certainly left unexplored – and the male small chromosome Y.

In our body affects 19,969 genes that produce proteins in the cell. The figure has now been calculated more and more accurately using two new technologies

These nearly 20,000 genes have a big impact on who we are, how we look and especially on how healthy we stay.

Many may shrink their eyebrows now. Was the human gene map not published in the early 2000s? And that was further specified in 2004?

In the first there was a gap of about 15% in the human gene map in February 2001. It was known to be scarce, but was made public under intense pressure. Geneticists once called the first map a draft.

The 2004 gene map was already more accurate. Still, there were 341 gaps left, geneticists already admitted at the time. The size of the deficit has been specified at eight percent.

The gaps were left when geneticists used the techniques of the time to put second episodes of DNA tape in place. It was like assembling a very, very difficult puzzle.

Now all those gaps have been filled and explored, he says scientific journal Nature. Geneticists now estimate that up to 0.3 percent of DNA band genes have been misinterpreted. This means that only about 60-70 genes are definitely left unexplored.

Exactly the work was done by the international group of geneticists T2T, Telomere to Telomere. It was founded in 2019 and involves about 30 research institutes.

More than 200 million new base pairs were counted. Base pairs are located in the nucleus of each of our cells as a similar band, except in blood cells. In the new calculation, their number rises from 2.92 billion to 3.05 billion.

There is still one bigger gap in a man’s inheritance. The male Y chromosome has not yet been accurately sequenced.

Genes was calculated from a gene band taken from the laboratory deep-frozen. Originally, the DNA tape was obtained from the womb of a so-called grape-heavy woman, says biological and medical online journal Stat.

Such a pregnancy sometimes occurs in a woman’s uterus when sperm fertilize an egg that, for one reason or another, does not have an egg nucleus. The DNA tape has remained single-stranded.

These cells and dna were selected for the study because that DNA band was easier to sequence. For example, it could be copied indefinitely.

Thus, the DNA studied has not been taken from a living human, and the donor of the sperm is unknown.

Element reported a complete gene map at the end of May. The work has not yet been peer reviewed, but can already be viewed in the bioRxiv online service.

“This was only done for the first time. It couldn’t be done before because the work was so hard, ”commented the geneticist Karen Miga From the University of California, Santa Cruz In the journal Nature. He was one of the leaders of the international group.

With the help of the groups, new techniques were used to find out the difficult points of the human genome. They are usually located at the nodes of human chromosomes. All chromosomes are slightly X-shaped, and at and near the junction of the branches, the dna is densely packed.

Dna: ta sequencing devices such as the Illumina handle small particles of DNA tape. The device encodes the bases (A, C, G and T) of their genome and their order in the DNA band, thus assembling the puzzle of the genes and the genome.

This used to be a problem. The old device and its methods are not suitable for points in the genome where the gene code is very long, and yet another.

It was these densely packed X junctions of chromosomes that were not encoded in previous mappings. The equipment and technologies of their time could not reach those nodes.

“I was already involved in the original human genome project in 2001. In my work, I focused especially on those difficult areas. It is really satisfying to finally see that the work is now complete, even though it took 20 years, ”says the group that opened the genes in the new group. Evan Eichler In New Scientist. He works at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Investigation however, one locomotive Miga is not yet celebrating a complete gene map. He wants the work to be peer-reviewed first in a prestigious medical publication.

In the new survey, the second key person was Adam Philippy from a human genetic research institute in Maryland, USA.

“Miga once contacted me and said she would like to finalize the human genome. I replied that so did I, ”Philippy says.

Both geneticists were founding a T2T group in the late 2010s that sequenced large genome fragments longer than one hundred thousand bases.

They allowed the researchers to complete the missing parts of the gene map. In August 2020, the group published the X chromosome as an intermediate complete gene map.

The picture shows a woman’s chromosome. Mutations often occur in the middle of human chromosomes, at junctions.

Final the gene map was created with the help and collaboration of two companies. The second is Pacific Bioscienceslocated in Menlo Park, California. The second is Oxford Nanoporelocated in Oxford Science Park in the UK.

“Both techniques are based on not breaking DNA strands into short, as usual,” says the geneticist Juha Kere. He is a professor at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.

“Putting together a puzzle of short DNA snippets is hampered by the fact that there are many repetitive points in a person’s DNA that are exactly the same.”

“It is impossible to separate the points. That is why the exact sequence has not been obtained before, ”says Kere about the progress.

PacBio used precision lasers to determine the genes. Oxford Nanopore, in turn, flows the dna through small cavities. The techniques allowed geneticists to sequence very long DNA sequences, even over a million bases.

“Now a gene can be defined on a DNA band from end to end,” he describes Ewan Birney, who is the director of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL).

“ The entire genome of any vertebrate has not previously been fully sequenced.

Genes one pioneer of spelling is the United States George Church From Harvard University. He says in the Stat online journal of biomedicine that the survey now completed is very important for genetics.

Church points out that the entire genome of any vertebrate has not previously been fully sequenced, that is, completely spelled out.

An estimated 65,000 species of vertebrates live on Earth. Of these, there are about 5.5 thousand species of us mammals. Much of the rest is fish species and reptiles.

Layman asks now how important it was to find and locate the now amplified genes.

Geneticists say that in an accurate count, the number of genes increased by only 0.4 percent, from 19,890 to 19,969.

The number of base pairs in the inherited band rose from 2.92 billion to 3.05 billion. That, in turn, is a 4.5 percent increase on old gene maps. Thus, in the exact calculation, a lot of genes with a lot of base pairs were found.

In gene maps everything is far from clear. Nature clearly does not reveal its secrets easily.

You see, we also carry 63,494 genes in which the gene does not encode a single protein. Previously, these non-coding genes had been calculated from 60,090 cells.

“It was a big surprise at the time when Finnish researchers became professors Albert de la Chapellen led to the study of a rare and enriched inherited growth disorder in Finland, the cartilage-hair-hypoplasia gene. This gene was not able to produce protein at all, ”says Kere about the change in thinking.

We now know that the non-coding gene for this growth disorder regulates the rate of cell division. Every year, 1–3 children are born in Finland whose limb growth is disrupted.

“We don’t yet know exactly how the gene controls the growth rate of the limbs. The same is true for many other non-coding genes. The target of most of the effects in the body is still unknown. ”

“In addition, each cell has its own way of reading the genes of the entire genome. A muscle cell needs and uses completely different genes than a brain cell. Many genes are permanently silenced in cells as they differentiate, even during fetal development, ”says Kere.

In addition DNA sequences called tilke-dna or repetition periods have affected human development.

Tilke-dna are portions of a DNA band in which the exact same DNA sequence is found at up to thousands of different sites throughout the genome. In the past, it was considered unnecessary, and was even said to be junk-dna.

They also have a role to play in human evolution, says Eichler. New genes may have emerged in precisely those places where there is repetition and the freedom to try different alternatives.

New genes evolved in humans tens of thousands of years ago as our brains began to grow bigger. We began to stand out from other species of great apes. Thus, the new genes affected, among other things, the growth of the human brain.

“ Cancer research has already begun to move to patient gene analysis.

Gene map is now almost perfect. It makes it easier to study genes because the list of genes can now be copied almost completely.

Much of the distributional disturbance occurs in the centers of chromosomes, i in centromeres. They are important in cell division. When it is disturbed, it can result in cancer.

Cancer research has already begun to move to patient gene analysis. An estimated 300 genes are particularly affected in cancer.

Gene mutations are increasingly being found in cancerous tumors. Knowledge of them helps in targeted treatments.

In the future, genes will be studied by comparing hundreds of different genetics in humans. This allows more genes to be found in genes that affect human developmental disorders.