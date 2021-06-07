The Energy Producers Council Association has proposed measures to address the growing debt for electricity to generators. The corresponding letter was sent by the chairman of the supervisory board of the organization, Alexandra Panina, on June 7 to the general director of PJSC “Rosseti” Andrei Ryumin. Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

Thus, according to the manufacturers, the monthly level of payment by Rosseti for wholesale electricity should not be lower than the level of the company’s charges for electricity from consumers. Also, the payment of the newly formed debt for the period from March to May 2021 must be made no later than July 18, 2021 with the collection of a forfeit.

The document also proposes a solution to the debt, which is formed as a result of payment on the wholesale electricity and capacity market for electric trains, not exceeding the level of collection from the retail market, must be made in November 2021.

“The issue of this debt will need to be resolved without fail, since the specified underpayment, if it is not collected by the generation, will be regarded under the current legislation of the Russian Federation as a gift or forgiveness,” the document says.

As Izvestia wrote, the amount of debts for electricity throughout the country on the wholesale electricity and capacity market is about 75 billion rubles. Of these, the North Caucasian Federal District accounts for about 85%. The debt of resource supplying organizations (RSO) or guaranteeing electricity suppliers (SOEs) in Dagestan, Chechnya, North Ossetia, Ingushetia is about 65 billion rubles, Izvestia was told in the Association of Energy Producers.

The reason for the non-payments is corruption among the agents collecting payments for electricity – representatives of the SOE twist the meters for bribes. The prevalence of violations is associated with the difficult economic situation in the region, large electricity bills (in the Caucasian republics, private houses are widespread, housing services in which are much more expensive than in apartments). As a result, as a source in the industry pointed out to Izvestia, Rosseti’s subsidiaries face non-payments in problem regions.

At the beginning of April 2021, energy companies sent a letter to Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak, in which they expressed concerns about the possible non-payment of the agreement on debt restructuring by guaranteeing suppliers of the republics of the North Caucasus, Tyva and Kalmykia.

At the beginning of 2020, Rosseti and generators signed a memorandum, which provides for the restructuring of the debt of guaranteeing suppliers and the provision of payments to generators at the level of 100% from July 2020. However, at the end of April, the media reported that Rosseti could no longer support such a debt restructuring scheme.

In June, Andrei Ryumin, within the framework of SPIEF-2021, invited generating companies to agree on the restructuring of the debt of the North Caucasus supply companies, provided that the level of payment is reduced below 100%.