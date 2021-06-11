A resident of Taiwan put two domestic geese to look after her naughty children and became famous on the net. AsiaOne reports.

The mother of three told on Facebook that due to the lockdown associated with the spread of the new coronavirus infection, children are constantly at home and often disobeyed. The Chinese woman complained that her offspring are extremely energetic and cause a lot of trouble.

“They don’t listen to me and make noise all the time, so I set geese on them,” the woman wrote in a message and posted photos of her three children huddled in the corner of the living room in fear of poultry.

The post of the Chinese woman amused netizens. “It looks like this method works great!” – wrote one of them.

Other commentators were scared for the children and recalled that the goose bite is very painful. The woman replied that in fact the geese live on the balcony and rarely enter the room, so nothing threatens the children.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Singapore figured out how to raise three children without swearing. For minor offenses, children must pay a fine from their pocket money and put coins and bills in the “pain bank”.