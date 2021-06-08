According to the results of May, GDP growth will be abnormally high, the Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov predicted in an interview with Izvestia. GDP in April grew by 10.7%, he estimated earlier.

However, the minister noted that although the economy is recovering faster than expected, it is better to compare its pace with the 2019 level.

“It is clear that the figures for this year will be impressive, but this is not even the question. The key is what we will see in 2022, what base we will take in 2023, how much we will increase the resistance to fluctuations. And there will be fluctuations, we now have the main risk zone – the global economy, ”said Maxim Reshetnikov.

The decline in Russia’s GDP in 2020 was 3.1%, according to the first estimate of Rosstat. The Ministry of Economics had previously expected a 3.9% fall. Global GDP fell by about 4.3% in 2020, the sharpest decline in production since the Great Depression.

