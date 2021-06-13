You cannot eat fatty and spicy foods with wine, as well as with alcohol in general, since this can lead to an exacerbation of gastrointestinal diseases, said Anna Denisova, gastroenterologist at the SM-Clinic in St. Petersburg.

In particular, we are talking about lard, sausages, mackerel, salmon, pickled vegetables, and wasabi.

“In people with chronic illnesses – gastritis or ulcers – these foods can aggravate. Against the background of a combination of alcohol and fatty, the state of acute pancreatitis often occurs “, – she is quoted as saying “RIA News” June 13.

The doctor warned about the risks of not only hospitalization of such a patient, but the dangers of surgical intervention due to pancreatic necrosis – necrosis of the tissues of the pancreas.

Denisova explained that one or two glasses of wine a day will probably not negatively affect health, but a bottle of such alcohol a day, especially without a snack, is “almost guaranteed” to exacerbate gastrointestinal diseases.

