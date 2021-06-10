His Excellency Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee, met with a number of civil society associations and institutions in the country, via video communication, to follow up and evaluate the progress of community consultations for the preparation of the National Human Rights Plan.

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed the important role of institutions and associations in preparing the national plan, as they are an essential partner in the consultative process carried out by the National Committee to prepare the plan.

During the meeting, a set of ideas and proposals were discussed by the associations, which the National Committee will be keen to take into account when preparing the draft national plan for human rights.

During the last period, the National Human Rights Committee held a series of consultative meetings with civil society associations and institutions in the country regarding the preparation of the national plan for human rights.

The committee is keen to meet with institutions and associations on an ongoing basis in accordance with the stages of preparing the plan and the time frame set by the committee.