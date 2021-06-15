Games | Cyberpunk 2077 video game completely failed to release, now the game returns to the Playstation online store

In December, Sony made a historic decision to completely remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation online store. The game will be back available next week.

Originally The Cyberpunk 2077 video game, released in December, will return to the Sony Playstation online store next Monday, the Polish game studio CD Projekt, which developed the game, announced on Tuesday.

The action role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 was released for Playstation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Google Stadia, and PC for Windows on December 10, 2020. The game was one of the biggest and most anticipated game releases of the year. The publication had been postponed several times.

Despite high expectations, almost everything went wrong in the release. When the game came out, the internet began to fill up with reports of technical bugs in the game, or bugs. There were problems with, for example, controlling characters and vehicles and artificial intelligence. There were also a lot of graphic distractions in the game.

Ills were specifically highlighted in the Playstation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game. There were more favorable reviews of the computer version.

Buyers of the Playstation version demanded a refund because the game was in such a poor technical condition. For the first time, with such a large game release, Sony decided to remove the game entirely from the Playstation console online store, the Playstation Store. In addition, the company promised a refund to everyone who bought the game.

The game had already received some negative publicity even before it appeared, for example on transphobic marketing and news related to the overtime tubes in the final stages of development.

Cyberpunk 2077 is based on Mike Pondsmithin To a role-playing game series created in the 1980s. CD Projekt started developing the video game already in 2012.

