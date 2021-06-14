Game of Thrones is one of the most important series in the history of the small screen. Its level of production, epic story and great cast made it a benchmark for the quality it gave off in its chapters during its eight seasons.

As is known, the eighth installment was not to the liking of the fans due to the resolution of the story, but it was not the only ‘mistake’ that the production made. In the fourth chapter, titled The last of the Starks, we saw how the character Daenerys Targaryen was on stage in full discussion and, to everyone’s amazement, also a cup of Starbucks coffee.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had asked for a herbal tea, ”HBO announced when the episode went off the air and the error went viral. Through Twitter, Starbucks was quick to comment on the event: “We were surprised that Daenerys Targaryen did not order Dragon drink.”

Two years after that episode, I played her Emilia clarke He spoke to The Skimm portal and remembered the moment. “I’m going to say it again for the record: it wasn’t my mistake. And I say it by looking at you, Dan Weiss, ”he declared, revealing that the drink belonged to the director of the series.

Game of thrones – official synopsis

The story takes place in a fictional medieval world where there are seven kingdoms. There are three main storylines: the war for control of Westeros, the growing threat from ‘the others’, and the journey of Daenerys Targaryen, the exiled daughter of an ancient king.