Game industry Explanation: The gaming industry survived the corona year reasonably well

Last year, the Korona pandemic did not affect the turnover of the Finnish gaming industry, although telework has caused delays in completing new games.

The turnover of the Finnish gaming industry grew by nine per cent last year, and the sector has so far survived the corona pandemic reasonably well, according to a study by the gaming industry interest group Neogames.

According to the study, the Finnish gaming industry reached a turnover of EUR 2.4 billion last year and the result was half a billion euros.

“The pandemic, which severely disrupted several other creative industries, did not yet affect the gaming industry last year because the games have a global customer base that is thirsty for digital content and the games are not tied to time or place,” says Neogames ’director. KooPee Hiltunen in the bulletin.

Although the gaming industry has survived the corona pandemic without major bumps, the effects of the pandemic may be felt in the industry in the longer term, according to Hiltunen.

“It is typical of the gaming industry that the effects are indirect and long-term effects that cannot really be assessed yet. Such as the decline in consumer purchasing power.”

Last year the shortage of skilled labor in the gaming industry continued and was also highlighted by the pandemic.

Teleworking has caused delays and difficulties in completing new games. A total of about a hundred new games were born in 2020.

According to Neogames, the Finnish gaming industry has been able to respond well to the growth in digital content consumption, which has been increased by restrictions on movement and assembly.

Medium-sized companies in the Finnish gaming industry have grown significantly, and at the end of last year, as many as 46 of Finland’s two hundred gaming studios had already achieved a turnover of more than one million euros. That’s twelve more studios than in the 2018 review year of the previous report.

Last year, the Finnish gaming industry employed 3,600 people. Of these, 28 per cent were foreigners and 22 per cent were women. In just over a year, the gaming industry is expected to need 400-1,000 new employees.