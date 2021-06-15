Galli: “Second AstraZeneca dose perhaps not necessary”

“The second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is perhaps not necessary”: said Professor Massimo Galli, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the Sacco Hospital in Milan during an interview with Mattino Cinque, shortly after the green light of the Aifa to the vaccination “mix” for those under 60 years old.

“The protective effect of a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, according to studies, gives us a certain safety perspective – explained the virologist – And, above all, it gives it to us if at the single dose it is documented that the person has had an antibody response. significant “.

“Perhaps, many second doses of AstraZeneca are not necessary at this time: many of the people who have taken the first dose do not strictly need the second” continued Galli, adding that “it is likely that next autumn the Covid problem will have to be addressed with most updated vaccines “