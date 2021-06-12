How do you feel?

Well restless. The upset is over and now, how could it be otherwise, working and thinking about the future. We are in a category, the LEB, which is difficult and we have to try, from humility, to return to the category that we should never abandon. We are aware of the difficulty of achieving promotion.

What was the most important support you received?

The one with the fans. Despite the decline, the poor results, he has shown his unconditionality and that is the most important thing. Secondly, that of the sponsors, who all of them, without exception, have reiterated their willingness to continue and that is important. Also from institutions. It shows, to some extent, that we are a respected organization, loved by many people and recognized also in the world of basketball and beyond. Socially, we are recognized for the work we do with the noble causes that we embrace. And that allows us, despite the economic difficulties, to look to the future, do things that compensate us and return that recognition to society.

And the worst review?

They are all fair. We are where we are because we have done something wrong. We have to assume, and we do assume, that normally life places you where you need to be. Can it be explained in any way? We are allocating a large part of our resources to pay a historical debt. It is not a justification, but it is true. Things are as they are and, from there, with the available resources, we have not obtained the desired results and we have been on the razor’s edge for a few seasons. And when that is repeated, well it happens.

And now that?

We look to the future, what moves us now is to work on a future project that is exciting. We work with great enthusiasm and convinced that both the fans and the sponsors will see it that way. It is an important project that will put us back where we should never have stopped being. The objective for this year is the promotion and the reforms that we are going to carry out, which will adapt our structure for the future. And, once we get out of the difficult economic situation, in which we are still immersed, but from which we see the light at the end of the tunnel, we can be the great team that we were in other times.

He spoke during the press conference after the descent of the need for internal reflection. Have you come to any conclusions?

We are still. But one thing is clear: the structure we have is excessive for the new circumstances. Therefore, if this crisis can be turned into an opportunity to carry out the necessary reforms, we are going to do so. Which? We do not know yet. There are things that are urgent like setting up a technical team, thinking about players. But aside, we are making a deep reflection on the whole of the house. It is an opportunity to tackle a restructuring, to carry out important reforms within the institution with the lowest possible human cost, although we do not know in what terms.

“The objective for this year is promotion”

Fernando Galindo placeholder image

Will these changes affect the club’s employees?

Yes. It will affect everything. We have to find an operational structure that adapts to the circumstances and the times. We have to modernize the institution in all aspects. You have to look to the future, which is very demanding. There are changes that are taking place in society and we cannot be on the sidelines.

Had the ‘old’ club stayed?

I wouldn’t dare say it like that. We have workers at home who have undergone a major transformation in digitization, for example. At the necessary rate? I do not know. There are people who have joined and made an adaptation to the new coordinates. And that’s where we are. The will is unequivocal. Are the results appropriate? I suppose not. But you do not have to agree, you can always do better, even if you are convinced that the direction is correct.

What was the big mistake of the season?

We had a great squad, with good players, but unbalanced. This is a shared reflection. The injuries have not respected us either (Jackson, Giedraitis …) and the COVID did us a lot of damage: Gentile had to leave because he did not recover. And I think we were wrong about Barea. It was a mistake. At the beginning, we saw it as an opportunity because at the base position we had difficulties due to injuries… and it was a serious mistake that created a bad atmosphere in the locker room. You do not conceive of these things in the moment, you see him with his subsequent behavior and the way he finally reacted. He was not up to the task. It also didn’t help that the sports director (Willy Villar) left in the summer, in the middle of the squad configuration. It was a whole series of adverse circumstances that led us to these results. This is one way of explaining things, but I would not like it to be perceived as a justification.

Did Barea disappoint you?

(Long silence) To me personally, yes. Although everything requires nuances. He played a good game, but he also made us lose someone else and was never integrated into the squad. You saw him in some dead times, that he was not listening, that he was in his world. He was aloof from the rest of his teammates. You could see it in games, when the coach gave directions, and he didn’t care about them, he was leaving or coming down the field. In training, he did not give what he should give: he came from an NBA culture that, as he said, you don’t train, you play permanently. When he arrived here, with the NBA culture of not training, he was playing permanently (as he said), he did not understand the training and its intensity.

A team is its players, a team that must have solidarity and an effort that must be shared, and when one of the members fails in any of these aspects, the team as a whole breaks down. And that was perceived, there were players who looked at him as ‘this one who has been believed’.

Seeing the final result, was it a good idea to dismiss Javi Zamora?

“The resignation of the entire Board of Directors would seem cowardly to me”

Fernando Galindo placeholder image

I do not know. Was Zamora doing it wrong? In view of the facts … I don’t know. Now, what at that time seemed the most convenient because the defeat against Gipuzkoa left us in a difficult situation? Well also. Was it a fair decision? He wasn’t responsible, but he was part of the solution. Unfortunately, sometimes, it is like that because kicking all the players out is very difficult and reinforcing the squad with ‘geniuses’, because sometimes you are not in the economic situation that allows it. And you have to make decisions that cost. And Zamora was a man of the house. It was not easy. I wish him the best and I believe that at some point he will return. I hope so. He was not responsible, but yes, part of the solution.

Despite the results, are you happy with the work of Jota Cuspinera?

Yes Yes. We are happy and we have expressed it this way. His demeanor has been that of a professional like the crown of a pine tree.

And, will you continue next season at LEB?

We have not made the decision yet, but I am very satisfied with it. I would personally like you to continue, but the decision has not been made. And in any case, if he continues, we should reinforce him with helpers who know the category. That is the most important. (As reported this Friday by Carlos Sánchez Blas, OndaMadrid, the technician will command the project next season).

Many people ask for the departure of the entire Board of Directors …

When I hear those things … It would seem like cowardice to me, in a situation as difficult as the one in which we find ourselves setting up a manager to start doing what? We cannot be paralyzed right now. It would be irresponsible not to assume the management and changes that must be made now to adapt to the present situation. When we get out of this and are normal, that is, in the highest category, it will be time to make reflections of this type, but now what you have to do is work with responsibility and enthusiasm. And address the problems that need to be solved. The possibility of quitting is not being considered.

He points out that the debt has weighed down the club in ACB, but that debt does not disappear in LEB.

The budgets in LEB are smaller and we continue in negotiations with the Tax Agency. We do not want to be forgiven a single euro, but we do want reasonable terms (not especially long) that allow us to face the debt with reasonable amounts and the corresponding interest. That we do not drown. It is what we aspire to at the moment. This year we have requested a grace period because we have stopped earning close to one million euros and we have increased costs. I will not say that it is close, but we have been making arrangements for a long time. The pandemic has made everything difficult.

How is the drop in income in the LEB solved?

“I am concerned that we are underestimating the LEB”

Fernando Galindo placeholder image

From what we have seen, the budgets are what they are. They are not comparable to those of ACB and we will accommodate. It is a difficult League, which we are going to play with humility. We are one more team, the name neither helps nor stops helping. We also think that for many teams playing against us will be a challenge and, in that sense, we must approach each game from humility and simplicity. Working, working, working. Each game is won, preparing it and working on it. I worry that we underestimate the category, that we think it may be a military walk and it is not true. We cannot approach it in that way, neither those of us who make decisions nor the coaching staff nor the players. It is a very difficult League and we are not used to it. That is a principle from which we must not deviate even a millimeter.

Giedraitis, Vicedo and Jackson have a contract. Will they continue?

We do not know. We have to reach an agreement with everyone.

Does the City of Knowledge and Sports continue forward?

Yes. We have made progress with the Madrid City Council. It is a project that would strategically place Students in different coordinates, generating its own resources to provide feedback.

Something to say to the fans to finish.

That I trusted the institution. Students are above people and we have been 74 years. We trust that there are more subscribers than ever, even if it is to kick us out. This is his home, that of sports and, especially, that of basketball. This is the schoolyard team, the Ramiro team, it is the one that all the fans want and we need more than ever those signs of affection through the subscription (we will do at a reduced price). We want there to be thousands of people and fill the pavilion.