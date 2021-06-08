The host and actress Galilea Montiijo showed his dissatisfaction with the opinions of Sebastian Rulli Because he referred to the political publicity made by various Mexican actors, actresses, and influencers. They showed their support in favor of the Green Party (PVEM).

Last Sunday, June 6, the elections were held in Mexico, where members of the Federal Chamber of Deputies and other positions were elected, so that various personalities from the Mexican artistic world such as Lambda García, Bárbara de Regil and Raúl Araiza were they pronounced.

Given this, the actor spoke on his social networks. “Sorry, but I can’t shut up on this, I see the stories of some colleagues, some influencers and they say ‘it’s not that I don’t like to talk about politics, football, or religion’, but I agree with some of the initiatives of some parties, which it is seen that they were paid to say that stupidity”, He expressed on his Instagram account.

He also concluded by saying the following: “They are not even congruent, because I am sure they did not even vote, there are some who do not have a Mexican passport, who are even in the country. Do not sell, dignity is priceless ”.

As a result of what Rulli said, the actress Galilea Montijo manifested herself through a meeting she had with the press and told her to stay out of Mexican politics because he is from Argentina.

“I adore Sebastián, he is handsome, but it is very different to speak in a country that is not yours, right? (…), even if he is Mexican. It’s as if I’m going to Argentina and start talking about Argentine politics, because I don’t know”He added.

Sebastián Rulli, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.