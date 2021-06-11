Jadon Sancho and Manchester United are confident of joining their paths. Last summer served as a prelude and some disappointment for both, but this one they do not want to be repeated. The player and the Mancuniano club would have already reached an agreement between them and it only remains to negotiate his departure with Borussia Dortmund.

According to The Sun, those at Signal Iduna Park will sell their star and seek a price that will satisfy them for his departure. The first offer from Manchester United fell short and the borussers would have their ribbon set at 90 million euros plus ten in variables for the Londoner to leave the yellow team. The signing, always according to this English newspaper, will be closed after the end of the European Championship.

Borussia Dortmund’s 7th saw how his departure to United was frustrated a year ago, but this could be done and also, with notable fees. The Sun says that Sancho will sign for 350,000 pounds a week for the next five years. That is, 18 million euros per year. This salary is far above the 2.9 million per year estimated to be paid in Dortmund. In addition, he would become the highest paid Manchester United above the 12.5 million a year that Paul Pogba receives

At 21, Sancho is ready to take on the challenge of coming home after graduating from elite football in the Bundesliga. The Londoner will leave after three and a half seasons at Dortmund in which in all the seasons he has played completely, he has surpassed ten goals and ten assists. This season, the Englishman has had several good performances and has become Haaland’s best partner. He closed the season with 16 goals and 18 assists, a few certified by the Norwegian striker.