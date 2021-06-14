Gala Brie will participate in the Digital Festival against Cancer, a musical meeting where, together with other figures, they will invoke Peruvians to join together by donating in the public collection promoted by the League Against Cancer until June 30.

The interpreter, who, like her colleagues, paralyzed her agenda throughout 2020 due to the pandemic, will offer three songs recorded from home. “It is quite curious to record at your house, I thought there would be less noise. Dogs, cats, a little bird and even a crane were heard. It’s quite interesting ”, he says.

In addition, he reveals that he is working on two projects that he hopes will see the light soon. “My second album and the singles that I am going to release when things are restored a bit politically and the other one is a tribute album about which I cannot say anything at the moment.”

-About the situation, many in your networks are remembering your theme ‘When fear returns’.

Yes, and the funny thing is that it is a theme of 2019 and it talks about a complicated situation of a couple, but yes, fear can be at this moment anything of the two sides that are being created.

Gala points out that she has not bet much on virtual concerts because contact with the public is very important to her. “Through the networks it is very different. I finish singing, there is no applause, looks, there is no feedback complicity and I have not had the strength to put on a show as I would like. I have been working on other things, voice overs, recording for other people as well and working on my own, but without moving because I also consider that since it is such a delicate time for the country, I am also being a spectator, I am living this situation, I am affected and I would not like to divert unnecessary attention from the situation at this time. I am creating to launch things, I took the opportunity to study, see a little history of Peru, see where I am too and to whom I am singing.

Also taking part in the Digital Festival against Cancer will be Mar de Copas, Zaperoko, 6 Voltios, Sarita Colonia, Los Juanelos, Agua Bella, among others. It will be transmitted free of charge through the institution’s social networks.

