Where did the corona pandemic originate? In the final declaration of the G7 summit, investigations were again requested. The study is to take place in China.

Carbis Bay – Where did the coronavirus * come from? The large industrial nations (G7) do not want to give up in the search for the origin of the virus. In the final declaration of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, England, this Sunday (June 13th) a “timely, transparent, scientifically based study led by experts” was called for. The investigation is to be organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the second phase of the first investigation in China in January and February.

As recommended by the experts involved, the study should also take place in China, according to the German press agency in the text. This formulation seems to at least include the possibility, as China demanded, of additionally investigating elsewhere. With this request, Beijing wants to support its thesis that the virus does not necessarily originate from China, but could also have come from abroad.

G7 summit in Carbis Bay: Question about the origin of the coronavirus causes upset

The first infections with the virus were discovered in Wuhan in December 2019. In the central Chinese metropolis, a joint team of WHO experts and Chinese researchers carried out an investigation at the beginning of the year. However, there were allegations that the Chinese side did not cooperate transparently and inadequately. The issue causes resentment with Beijing, which also reacts angrily to the suspicion recently brought back by the US that the virus could have escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan *.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it doesn’t look like the virus came from a laboratory, but it needs to be approached in a reasonably unbiased manner. He emphasized that there were, however, problems with zoonoses with diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans, especially with wildlife markets in Southeast Asia, for example.

G7: Where did the corona pandemic originate? WHO regards laboratory accidents as unlikely

According to its investigations, the WHO team had not ruled out a laboratory accident, but described it as “extremely unlikely”. In their final report in March, it said that the origin of the pandemic is in all likelihood in the animal kingdom.

Bats are considered a possible origin of Sars-CoV-2 *. It was "likely to very likely" that the virus spread to humans via an intermediate host, it said.