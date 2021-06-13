Leaders of major world powers, through the mouth of British Prime Minister Boris Jonhson, have pledged to donate billions of vaccine doses to developing countries by the end of 2022.

The decision was made at the G7 in Cornwall “We have pledged to deliver around 1 billion vaccines to poor countries, either through Covax or through direct donations from various countries.”

The donation aims to promote sustainable recovery in an unfinished pandemic.

Heads of government and state said that, according to WHO calculations, 11,000 million doses are unfortunately needed to immunize 60% of the population.

The meeting ruled out the liberalization of patents for vaccines, as Joe Biden wanted.

The no from the UK and Germany were instrumental in finding other solutions “I believe that the smartest way to tackle the problem is to facilitate the production of doses in other parts of the world, especially in Africa, and to distribute vaccines at cost price. , as AstraZeneca promised, ”Johnson told the media.

The G-7 summit concluded with important promises such as that the mistakes found in the pandemic will no longer be made. The official statement reads that “We will support our economies for as long as necessary. We will promote future growth with plans to create jobs, invest in infrastructure, drive innovation, support people and seek a balance so that no one, regardless of age, ethnicity or gender, is left behind ”.

The meeting was also the European premiere of the new US president, Joe Biden, who made it clear that “the United States is willing to do its part. The United States has returned to the negotiating table ”.

The great challenge that liberal democracies face are above all against the authoritarian regimes of China and Russia, which offer the world answers far removed from the values ​​and principles defended by the West.

Biden managed to persuade leaders to support his multi-billion dollar (up to $ 40 billion) alternative project to the so-called “new silk road” promoted by Beijing.

Through the partnership of public and private investments, the Cornwall Summit wants to present, with railway lines in Africa or wind stations in Asia, a sustainable plan that promotes new green technologies, to respond to the enormous Chinese influence with alliances in Africa, Asia or Latin America.

The official statement states that “we will continue consultations to respond to the challenge of practices contrary to the free market and the fair and transparent global economy, but we will seek cooperation on issues of mutual interest such as the fight against climate change”.

The G7 also explicitly condemned the violations of human rights in the Xinjiang region and the defense of Hong Kong’s freedom and autonomy.

Environment and global taxes were the other themes of a meeting which, in many ways, was historic.