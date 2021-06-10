From Friday the heads of state and government of the G7 will meet for the summit. Above all, recovery from the corona pandemic will be on the agenda.

Carbis Bay – The heads of state and government of the G7 group will meet on Friday in the south-west English county of Cornwall. At the beginning, the participants want to talk about the recovery from the corona pandemic, with the focus on questions such as the donation of vaccine doses * and financial aid for the worldwide development of sites for vaccine production. In the evening, a reception with Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the throne Prince Charles will focus on environmental protection and the fight against climate change.

The three-day meeting of powerful democracies will take place in the beach town of Carbis Bay, chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is the first personal meeting of heads of state or government in this format in two years. Last year, the “Group of Seven” only connected via video because of Corona *. For US President Joe Biden it will be the first major international summit he will be attending to kick off his one-week trip to Europe.

G7 summit in Cornwall: first demands made known in advance

The first demands of individual heads of state had already become known in advance. For example, France’s head of state Emmanuel Macron * wants to propose the suspension of patents for vaccines. He announced that he would present a concept together with South Africa. Biden also wants to work out a solution here. The US wants to donate 500 million vaccine doses. Johnson even asked the G7 group to donate a billion vaccine doses.

In addition to the USA and Great Britain, the G7 also includes Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Canada. The heads of state and government of Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa are invited as guests on Saturday. Host Johnson wants to make the three-day conference even more of a summit of democracies. (dpa / fmü) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © Toby Melville / dpa