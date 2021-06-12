G7 meeting Video: G7 leaders settled into a picture around Queen Elizabeth when she decided to lighten the mood: “Should you look like you’re enjoying yourself?”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson assured that despite the impression, the leaders of the countries are comfortable.

Atmosphere among prominent heads of state and politicians is often very formal — and at times even troubled — especially in the face of the media.

Queen Elizabeth decided, however, to lighten the mood as participants at the G7 summit of rich countries settled around the queen for an official photograph after a dinner reception on the first night of the meeting.

Participants were positioned according to the safety distances of the image. As everyone waited for a quiet and serious picture, the Queen snapped:

“Should you look like you’re enjoying yourself?”

The comment aroused amusement in others.

“Yes absolutely. We have enjoyed our stay, even though we do not seem to be, ”said the British Prime Minister sitting next to Elizabeth. Boris Johnson.

Queenly the prince also attended the hosted dinner Charles, Duchess Camilla, prince William and the Duchess Catherine. It was the first major public event attended by the royal family after the funeral of Prince Philip, the wife of Elizabeth, who died in April.

A three-day G7 meeting will be held in Cornwall in the South West of England.

The Queen will not attend the meeting, but she will meet with the President of the United States on Sunday Joe Biden and the first woman Jill Biden At Windsor Castle.

At the G7 summit, the leaders of the countries are to discuss, among other things, coronary vaccines and climate change.

In addition to Johnson and Biden, the meeting will be attended by the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, President of France Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and the President of the Commission, represented by the European Union Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Leaders from Australia, South Korea, South Africa and India will also be invited as guests.