G7 meeting Summits have been postponed to give Trump time to step down – Now the G7 countries want to speak with one voice, says researcher

During the term of former President Donald Trump, images of G7 meetings became unheard of. The images from the recent summit are intentionally quite different.

Last in the then President of the United States and the country Donald Trumpin was to host the G7 summit of rich countries. There was then a coroner pandemic, and leaders from other countries began withdrawing from the June meeting Trump wanted to hold face to face.

Eventually, the meeting was canceled, but the reason was not just the spread of a dangerous virus.

Trump had suggested that Russia should be invited to attend the G7 meeting, even though it had been separated from the then G8 group a few years earlier as a result of the Crimean occupation. Other countries opposed the idea.

“Everyone else was happy to cancel the meeting because it would have easily become a nuisance,” says the director of the Foreign Policy Institute. Mika Aaltola.

Aaltolan according to Trump, other countries in the G7 as well as in other international arenas played a wait-and-see game. Reforms were sought to be avoided and postponed so that Trump would not be overly influenced by them.

“It had tension coefficients every time Trump came to Europe. Efforts were made to avoid the NATO summit in order to avoid bad decisions and to segregate in controversial moods. ”

Trump’s starting point in international relations was that allies and various international groups are a burden that must be overcome, Aaltola says.

The international system emphasizes common rules on the basis of which all countries play fair. Trump referred to these rules with a glove, which caused many heads of state to suffer.

Joe Biden to rise to power in international politics there is a dam that is reflected in the summit and a rich agenda of various projects that have been delayed during Trump’s time.

The meeting place is also promised on Biden’s first trip abroad. After the G7, Biden meets the queen Elizabeth on Sunday, attends NATO meeting on Monday, meets EU leadership on Tuesday and Russian president Vladimir Putin on wednesday.

According to Aaltola, the G7 is the most important event in Biden’s trip. Order also matters.

“Biden first shows that the United States has allies, which makes the country a great power, and then only meets Putin. It has a show of strength. ”

Also there is a considerable difference in the atmosphere, Aaltola estimates.

In the international arena, Biden can bind the United States to various agreements that would not go through in Congress.

“Biden is very active compared to his predecessors, like Barack Obama and Trump. ”

Obama has said he has never liked international meetings.

The pictures published from the G7 meeting breathe a changed mood, and according to Aaltola, that is probably the intention. The role of the leading Western economies is highlighted in the figures in a positive light.

“Those images reflect the landslide of political weather. It is also intended that no negative images have emerged. ”

Saturday night, President of France Emmanuel Macron and Biden met. At the news conference, Macron assured that the United States has “come back” and Biden is “part of the club”. Biden, for his part, said the EU is “very strong and vibrant”.

Smiles were sensitive in front of the cameras.

Trumpin During the period, images taken from G7 meetings became known, in which heads of state did not hide their disappointed moods. The 2018 G7 meeting in Canada was particularly difficult.

Prior to the meeting, Trump had announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal. Last year, Trump withdrew the country from the Paris Climate Agreement.

At the same time, the United States and Canada had disputes over the trade agreement. Following the G7 meeting, Trump invited the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeuata publicly ‘dishonest and weak’. Trump’s advisor Peter Navarro for his part, he said that “hell has a special place” for Trudeau.

The meeting was called the G6 + 1 meeting, which described the isolation of the United States.

The image of the meeting has also become a symbol of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump. The picture was taken and published by Merkel’s cabinet. Leaders ’intervals have been described as cold files.

BUT meeting with Bideninka is not just about opening. There are still many contradictions between the United States and other countries that are being tried to reconcile.

For U.S. allies, the country’s rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan came as a surprise, which the U.S. is now seeking to patch up by discussing climate change and supplying vaccines to developing countries.

Among other things, the meeting decided on new joint commitments to curb climate change and species extinction.

Biden is in favor of climate action. In addition, regulations aimed at limiting emissions can restrict China’s room for maneuver without sanctions, Aaltola points out.

For Biden, curbing China’s influence is one of the top themes of foreign policy. That’s what it was for Trump, too.

Indeed, US foreign policy has not changed significantly. Biden basically talks a lot about the same things as Trump, but in a different way.

And no all disputes between rich countries join the United States. Britain’s distance from Germany, France and the EU is not yet in order. During the G7 meeting, the status of Northern Ireland after Brexit has been discussed.

The British Prime Minister broke the unified image Boris Johnson In an interview with Sky News on saturday.

“I’ve been talking to some of our friends here today, and they seem to be having a hard time understanding that Britain is one country, one region. They just have to get it forged in their heads, ”Johnson snarled.