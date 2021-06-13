The countries of the “group of seven” (G7) will cooperate in the issue of bringing to justice the persons involved in the incident with the forced landing of the Ryanair airline in Minsk. This on Sunday, June 13, is said in communiqué, adopted at the end of the summit of the leaders of the informal association of Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, USA, France and Japan.

“We will work together to bring to justice those involved in this [посадке самолета Ryanair. — Ред.], including through sanctions, and we will continue to support civil society, independent media and human rights in Belarus, ”the document says.

According to the statement, the leaders of the G7 countries are deeply concerned about the continuing attacks by the Belarusian authorities on human rights, fundamental freedoms and international law, such as the forced landing of flight FR4978 (Ryanair) and the arrest of the independent journalist and his companion.

Earlier, on June 12, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei expressed the opinion that the West did not want to investigate the incident with the Ryanair plane, as the results would not be in his favor.

We are talking about the incident with the Ryanair airliner, which on May 23 made an emergency landing in Minsk due to a message about mining, which was not subsequently confirmed. On board the liner was Roman Protasevich, ex-editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel recognized as extremist in Belarus. After the plane landed, the blogger and his companion, Russian woman Sofia Sapega, were detained.

Western countries reacted sharply to this incident. On June 10, the European Parliament, by a majority vote, adopted a resolution on Belarus calling for new sanctions. The EU officially banned all Belarusian air carriers from June 5 from using their airspace, and also announced sanctions against the republic.