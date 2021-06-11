G7 leaders will sign the Carbis Bay Declaration to avoid a repeat of the COVID-19 pandemic by reforming the World Health Organization (WHO), shortening the time to develop a vaccine, and developing effective treatments and diagnostics. This was reported on Saturday, June 12, edition The National News…

The Group of Seven, along with the leaders of Australia, South Korea and South Africa, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have pledged to ensure that the world is protected from future coronavirus threats, the publication said.

It is noted that the declaration is based on the independent report of the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership Group. It provides guidance on how governments and others can respond quickly to new outbreaks.

“The first 100 days after the identification of an epidemic threat is critical to change course and, ideally, prevent the spread of the pandemic,” said the UK, which hosts the G7 summit, in a statement.

The declaration states that countries will focus on reducing the time it takes to develop and license vaccines, as well as treatments and diagnostics for any future diseases. Countries have also committed to strengthening global surveillance networks and supporting WHO reform.

“Countries that can produce vaccines today, or will be able to do so with adequate support, should join together in an emergency task force with support from global organizations, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, international financial institutions, and a deal with the pharmaceutical industry. to be able to define and implement this global vaccination plan, ”Guterres said.

Otherwise, he said, there is a risk that the virus will spread like wildfire in the developing world, and the risks of mutation and the emergence of new variants could undermine the efforts of developed countries that are currently being taken to vaccinate the population.

In addition, to combat the spread of coronavirus through animals, Britain will create a Center for the Production and Innovation of Animal Vaccines; the country has allocated 10 million pounds sterling (more than 1 billion rubles) for its creation.

In turn, WHO said that there is an urgent need for more effective systems to detect and respond to the consequences of a pandemic.

On June 6, it became known that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to appeal to the G7 leaders with an appeal to make specific commitments to vaccinate the whole world against coronavirus by the end of 2022. He is confident that vaccinating the world’s population by the end of next year would be “the greatest achievement in the history of medicine.”

The G7 Summit kicked off in the UK on 11 June. It was reported that the leaders of the G7 countries will discuss the pandemic, the economy and relations with Russia.