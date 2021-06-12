Members of the G7 summit in Great Britain expressed radically different points of view on the course towards China. This was announced on Saturday, June 12, by the TV channel CNN citing sources in the Washington administration.

According to media reports, US President Joe Biden called on other leaders to publicly criticize China’s anti-democratic practices, “highlighting the need for action.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with Biden’s position. At the same time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and representatives of the European Union noted the need to highlight areas of cooperation with China.

As clarified by the TV channel, the summit participants came to the conclusion that it is necessary to work on an “initiative in the field of infrastructure to compete with the Chinese program” One Belt – One Road “. In particular, the President of the United States insisted on this.

“According to officials, issues related to China have become one of the most difficult parts of the G7 agenda,” the report says.

Despite the general understanding that there is a threat from China, the summit participants did not agree on how to proceed, the sources added.

On June 5, Joe Biden expressed the opinion that the United States and Europe, not China, should develop the rules of world trade and technology. The head of the White House explained that during the G7 summits, he intends to demonstrate the ability to confront challenges and contain threats, be it a pandemic, a climate crisis, or a counteraction that damages the activity of Russia and China.

On June 3, Biden signed a decree prohibiting U.S. businesses and individuals from investing in Chinese companies that Washington considers to undermine the security of the United States. 59 Chinese firms were blacklisted.

The G7 Summit kicked off in the UK on 11 June. It was reported that the leaders of the G7 countries will discuss the pandemic, the economy and relations with Russia.