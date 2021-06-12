On this second day of the summit, the leaders of the 7 world powers discuss plans to prevent future pandemics and measures to strengthen the world economy. The result of this discussion will be the signing of a document bearing the name of Carbis Bay, the town where the meeting is held. During the day, spaces have also been opened to dialogue about the unresolved issues left by Brexit.

From the morning of June 12, the second day of the G7 summit began in which the heads of state of Germany, Italy, France, the United States, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom discuss a plan for the management of future pandemics and the creation of an economic infrastructure that stands up to China.

Similarly, spaces were opened to discuss the persistent tensions since Brexit between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met separately with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Úrsula von der Leyer and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

European leaders said that the UK “must implement what has been agreed.” While Johnson’s spokesman said at a press conference that the prime minister is confident in his position “regarding the protocol of Northern Ireland and the desire for pragmatism and commitment from all parties.”

It should be remembered that the British president had described the European position regarding the agreements as “purist”. In addition, it had maintained the decision to unilaterally extend the “grace period” without tariff controls, justifying it in the possibility of greater customs practicality. This resolution was strongly questioned by the European Union.

French President Emmanuel Macron said before heading to the summit that the Northern Ireland issue “is not negotiable.” For this reason, in the meeting he had with Johnson, he asked him directly to respect the agreements signed in Brexit.

Franco-British relations had weakened substantially since the decision was made that Britain would leave the European Union. For this reason, and with the aim of strengthening them again, the first French president was emphatic that this would only be achieved if “the British respected the word they gave to the Europeans and the framework defined by the Brexit agreements.”

The meeting took place on June 12. According to a source who spoke anonymously to Reuters, the leaders spoke in English and “the president told Boris Johnson that it was necessary to restore the Franco-British relationship.”

In addition, he added that this can only happen “as long as it keeps its word with the Europeans.” If so, the two nations could resume their cooperative ties in order to develop a shared vision on many global issues and to strengthen “a shared approach. of transatlantic politics ”.

For their part, the British representatives spoke about the meeting and said that the leaders spoke about migration through the English Channel.

With Reuters and AP