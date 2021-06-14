The Future Games Show was aired yesterday, one of the many events of E3 2021 that allowed us to see multiple high-quality games in action. Let’s talk about game decides, which you can review in full in the video we shared above.

But what were the most interesting games shown during the Future Games Show and that you can review in the video at the beginning of the news? Let’s start with Jurassic World Evolution 2, the sequel to the park builder released in 2018. It will take place after the events of Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom and is coming this year.

We also got to see Red Solstice 2: Survivors, a game that starts from the XCOM formula, which we told you about in depth in our preview. Later there was also space for Eldest Souls, a souls-like in pixel art arriving on July 29 on PC and consoles.

Red Solstice 2: Survivors

The Future Games Show also allowed us to see Enlisted, a shooter available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, which we told you about in our beta test. Sonic Colors Ultimate and Chernobylite also appeared.

How not to mention Dying Light 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the action game that pits us against hordes of zombies in an ever-changing world. Batora: Lost Haven, from developers Remothered, also made an appearance, along with Two Point Campus. We also told you about Immortality, the new game from the author of Her Story and Telling Lies.

Tell us, which is the game that most intrigues you among those presented at Future Games Show of E3 2021?