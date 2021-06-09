Chamber I of the Federal Chamber of Cassation rejected the proposal of the prosecutor Raúl Plee, who had opposed the decision of that court of to dismiss Cristina Kirchner in the case known as Future Dollar. The representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office had defended the accusation of fraudulent administration, and requested that the trial be carried out and that all the arguments of the case be resolved in that instance. The judges declared his claim inadmissible. The last resort to reach the Court is to go to it in complaint, but as Plee is on leave, only one of his colleagues could do so before the Cassation.

On April 13, the Chamber of Cassation ruled that the trial against Cristina Kirchner, Axel Kicillof, Alejandro Vanoli and other defendants. The judges Daniel Petrone, Diego Barrotaveña and Ana María Figueroa They gave rise to the request for dismissal and annulment of the case that the vice president had presented. In the opinion of the chambermaids, “there was no excess in their functions” and they understood that everything responded to “a state policy that cannot be prosecuted.”

In her defense, with which on March 4 the vice president requested the dismissal, Cristina accused the Judiciary of being “a rotten and perverse system”, spoke again about lawfare to defend herself against the causes of corruption in which she is accused, and He targeted Mauricio Macri and the media.

Judges Petrone, Barroetaveña and Figueroa decided to grant the request for dismissal and annulment of the oral trial. This decision had been opposed by the Federal Oral Court 1 (TOF 1), which understood that the debate should be held to settle all the controversies in the case there. This criterion had been initially raised by the prosecutor Diego Velasco, who understood that progress should be made towards the beginning of the hearings.

“Intervention in the markets is a monetary policy tool that, generally, to a greater or lesser extent, the institutions that in each country fulfill the functions of central bank, reserve bank or monetary authority, a statement that is answered with the normative basis that regulates the functions of the BCRA “, the magistrates maintained in the ruling.

The file was instructed by the late judge Claudio Bonadio and the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano. At that time it was noted that the loss for the Central Bank due to future dollar sales was 54,921,788,702.40 pesos, and that “the fraud against the public administration was the product of the agreement and coordination of the highest officials of the State, who from their positions arbitrated the necessary measures to achieve it.”

These accusations were annulled after the ruling of the Federal Chamber of Cassation.

A central axis of its resolution was an expert opinion requested by TOF 1, which had to determine what the level of damage had been for the State with the sale of the future dollar. The accountants Alejandro del Acebo, Carlos Campodónico and Stella Maris Castaño They said that “future dollar settlement operations are reported in the BCRA balance sheets as of December 31, 2015 and December 31, 2016 and in those years the balance sheets showed gains of $ 147,116,885,000 in 2015 and $ 67,448,520,000”.

Then, the experts concluded that the fraud indicated during the investigation did not exist. It was the starting point to require the dismissal and annulment of the trial.

This aspect was taken up by the prosecutor Plee before the Chamber, who cited his peer before the TOF 1, who had indicated that “the claim to exhaust the discussion on criminal responsibility in the analysis of the expert evidence incorporated in the supplementary instruction confuses the nature of the expertise. ” experts in the accounting area, he continued, “cannot be issued on criminal responsibility, they only answer questions related to their sphere of knowledge, and only those that have been asked “and, likewise, that” the isolated examination of this evidence is contrary to the rules of sound criticism. “

But his claim was unsuccessful. Judges Petrone, Barroetaveña and Judge Figueroa considered that there were not sufficient arguments to grant the extraordinary appeal. They understood that “it is not appropriate to make room for the exception of the doctrine of arbitrariness of sentence”, since in order for the challenge to prosper with that support, “it is necessary that serious defects are demonstrated in the appealed decision, that they disqualify it as valid jurisdictional , which has not been proven ”..

In another section of the resolution, Chamber I pointed out that the prosecutor Plee based his claim “on the reissue of grievances that have been adequately answered, and that consist of mere judgments that differ from the criterion adopted, which does not in itself imply proving a relationship direct and immediate between the matter of the lawsuit and the federal question that it invokes “.

When he asked for the trial against Cristina Kirchner to be carried out, Plee had remarked that “the alleged fraud maneuver constituted a violation of said rule, which provides for the attribution of the BCRA to” buy and sell at market prices, in cash and term operations, government securities, currencies and other financial assets for monetary, exchange, financial and credit regulation purposes “. This is due to the fact that the operations carried out in the future dollar markets, according to the hypothesis of the prosecution, They did not obey market prices, but rather a fictitious price.

Under this analysis, it considered that Chamber I “adopted a contrary interpretation of said federal rule, considering that the concept of” market price “is equivalent to” market prices “, that is, that the only requirement that such operations had to meet it is to correspond to the prices that were effectively operated in the Mercado Abierto Electrónico SA and the Term Market of Rosario “.

All these arguments were rejected by the Chamber of Cassation.

