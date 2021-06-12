The decision of the Government of Axel Kicillof to resume face-to-face classes in the Conurbano and keep municipalities in the interior of Buenos Aires in Phase 2 generated the mayors reaction who demanded to reverse the measure and questioned the figures used in La Plata to analyze the impact of the coronavirus in each jurisdiction.

Based on the presidential DNU that extended the restrictions until June 25, the Province considers in a situation of Epidemiological Alarm those districts with more than 300 thousand inhabitants with an incidence of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the last 14 days or have an intensive care bed occupancy of 80%.

In those places is circulation is limited after 8 p.m. and face-to-face classes are suspended, among other measures.

Guillermo Montenegro, mayor of General Pueyrredón, questioned the measures taken by the Buenos Aires government. Photo Marcelo Carroll

The municipality of General Pueyrredón, whose main city is Mar del Plata, is one of those that will remain in phase 2. Its mayor, Guillermo Montenegro, denounced a “discrimination” by the Buenos Aires Government.

“Other districts of the Province in which the classes are enabled do not have the numbers that our city has today. What is clear, and this is not a political question, is that they have decreased cases in this last week by 26% and that we never reached 70% occupancy of intensive care beds, “he said in dialogue with TN.

On the reopening of schools, he noted. “Presence has not been a problem in the city. From zero to 10 years old it was 9 out of every 1,000 before school started and afterwards it was 10 out of every thousand, so there was no variation. It is clear that this has not generated a problem in presence, especially in what is initial and primary level ”.

In that sense, Montenegro questioned the epidemiological traffic light used by the Province. “We don’t understand what the criteria is that is used. It is not clear if there are 610 thousand people who have remained in the census for more than 20 years, if it is 656 thousand or if it is 850 thousand. Apart from that, what I have clear is that the objective data of our city generate that this decision of the government of the Province discriminates so that the city does not have classes this Monday ”.

The province decided that Chivilcoy remain in phase 2, despite the fact that the AMBA went to phase 3, with greater freedoms. Beyond disagreeing, the strong claim that we have already made and will continue to make together with other mayors, the restrictions in Chivilcoy remain the same. pic.twitter.com/JroHdUqAou – Guillermo Britos (@BritosGuillermo) June 12, 2021

The communal chief announced that he will present the claim in writing and that he will maintain the dialogue during the weekend. However, he clarified that the municipal government will attack the decision made in La Plata on not being present in the classrooms.

On Chivilcoy There is also dissatisfaction with the decision of the Buenos Aires government. “The province decided that Chivilcoy remain in phase 2, despite the fact that the AMBA went to phase 3, with greater freedoms. Beyond disagreeing, the strong claim that we have already made and will continue to make together with other mayors, the restrictions in Chivilcoy remain the same ”, reported Mayor Guillermo Britos.

And I add: “It’s not nice news, but we must comply with the provisions, despite considering them totally unfair. We will continue trying to understand that each mayor must decide on their Municipality, knowing the health reality and what activities they can enable or not ”.

As he could know Clarion, Britos was one of those who made strong questions to the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, stating that the figures handled by the Health Region are wrong. The answer from La Plata was that the numbers are correct.

There is also discontent in Energetic, where the authorities announced that it will be very difficult to enforce the restrictions in a district that registered a decrease in cases in recent days.

One of the problems that mark the interior of Buenos Aires is linked to the size of the population on which the calculations are made. “As the 2020 census could not be carried out, the 2010 census is taken, updated based on the electoral roll. They do not add to the schooled ones. So the population taken is 20% lower than the real figure ”, they explain from one of the municipalities dissatisfied with Kicillof’s decision.

On White BayThe parameters analyzed also complicate its transition to phase 3. Although the level of occupancy of intensive care beds is below 80%, the incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants is double the number required.

The 72 municipalities in phase 2

25 of May

July 9th

Adolfo Alsina

Alberti

Ayacucho

Blue

White Bay

Balcarce

Bolivar

Energetic

Captain Sarmiento

Carlos Casares placeholder image

Carlos Tejedor

Carmen de Areco

Chacabuco

Chascomús

Chivilcoy

Colonel Dorrego

Colonel Suarez

Florentino Ameghino

General Alvarado

General Alvear

General Arenales

General Belgrano

General Guido

General Madariaga

General La Madrid

General Lavalle

General Paz

General Pinto

General Pueyrredón

General Viamonte

Guaminí

Hipólito Yrigoyen

Junin

The coast

Leandro N. Alem

Lincoln

Lobería

Wolves

Magdalena

Maipú

Mar Chiquita

Mercedes

Mountain

Navarrese

Necochea

Patagones

Pehuajo

Pellegrini

Parchment

Pinamar

Puan

Punta Indio

Branch

Rauch

Rivadavia

Roque Perez

Saavedra

Saladillo

Salliqueló

Jump

Saint Andrew of Giles

San Antonio de Areco

St nicolas

Saint Peter

Suipacha

Tandil

Tapalqué

Tornquist

Lauquen Train

Three Streams.

