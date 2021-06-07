Keiko Fujimori leads the official count of the votes of the Peruvian presidential elections with 51% of the votes compared to 49% of the leftist Pedro Castillo with more than 80% of the votes counted, in the absence of still reviewing the votes from the interior and from rural areas, as well as Peruvians abroad. The first figures released by the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) give that advantage to the right-wing candidate despite the fact that the quick count, a formula considered more accurate in Peru due to the peculiarities of its counting system, gives Castillo the victory. by 50.2% versus 49.8%.

This difference, which had already been noticed by the electoral officials days ago, is due to the fact that the first acts to be counted are always from urban environments close to the official counting centers, where Fujimori has its main electoral strongholds, such as Lima or the provincial capitals. On the contrary, Castillo obtains its largest electoral flow from rural and interior areas, which are the last to be processed. This circumstance suggests that the count will be long and stormy and can be extended for several days given the tightness of the result.

Precisely, Castillo referred to this situation and expressed his confidence that “the popular will will be respected” when the official count ends, while asking his followers for peace of mind, before whom he emphasized “that we need to count our votes.”

Victory still distant



At the moment it is still unfeasible to award the victory to any of the contenders and it will be necessary to wait to count all the votes, including those cast abroad, so that any result can be confirmed, which will not be before Tuesday. In 2016 the situation was similar and after several days of counting Pedro Pablo Kuczynsky won the victory against Fujimori itself by 50.12% compared to 49.88%, just over 40,000 votes.

At the moment, none of the contenders has won the contest and prudence prevails, in line with the development of the electoral day. Before the quick count came out, both candidates went out to ask for patience, tranquility and wait to know the final official results before any celebration. That did not prevent, however, that there were incidents during a demonstration called by anti-Fujimori at the ONPE headquarters to “prevent electoral fraud” and that ended up attacking several journalists from Peruvian television.

President to the first



If the result anticipated by the quick count is confirmed, Castillo, a religious politician with humble peasant origins, from the Andean interior, would assume the country’s presidency on July 28, the day on which the Bicentennial of Peru’s independence will also be commemorated. . Despite being a complete stranger, Castillo became the most voted candidate in the first round last April, with about 20% of the votes, and dislodged the entire ruling political class with his proposals for constitutional reform and change. of the economic paradigm.

Pedro Castillo addresses his supporters. / EFE

After this victory, the entire economic, political, media and social right of the country allied with Fujimori to try to stop this school teacher and union leader. The entire campaign of Fujimori, who is extraordinarily unpopular, was based on raising a confrontation between the defense of the economic “model” against the “radical” Castillo and a choice between “freedom or communism.”

In this sense, the campaign was very harsh and frantic and, as the electoral results seem to show, it has divided the country in two, not only on economic and political criteria, but also on geographic and demographic criteria. Clearly, Castillo has overwhelmingly dominated the rural, impoverished Andean interior, which has not been able to take advantage of the country’s sustained economic growth over the past decades and has always remained far from the centers of power. On the other side is the city of Lima and the northern coastal areas, which centralize economic and social power since colonial times, do not identify with the peasant world that they frequently despise and whose progress under the economic model has been evident.

Bad man



The polarization and extremes of the campaign, which have forced Peruvians to take sides between two extreme positions, precisely hides the fact that most citizens consider both options bad. Thus, the election for the “lesser evil” is the one that has dictated the vote and whoever is ultimately the winner will have to earn their legitimacy in the exercise of power.

It does not seem that it is an easy position, since the winner will receive a country in a serious economic and health crisis, which in 2020 suffered a recession of 11.6% of its gross domestic product (GDP) and covid-19 took its life of more than 180,000 Peruvians, which make it the country with the highest death rate in the world due to the pandemic.